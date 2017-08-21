CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Gas leak in northwest Calgary forces residents from their homes
Published Monday, August 21, 2017 4:51PM MDT
A number of homes were evacuated after a gas leak in the city’s northwest over the lunch hour Monday.
Emergency crews were called to the 1900 block of 13th street northwest after someone severed a gas line at a home under construction.
Residents from several neighbouring homes had to leave the area for a short time.
ATCO crews came and shut off the gas and everyone has since been allowed back home.