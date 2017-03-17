Gas tank explodes at metal recycling plant during crushing of vehicle
Published Friday, March 17, 2017 2:52PM MDT
Last Updated Friday, March 17, 2017 3:56PM MDT
An afternoon explosion at a business in the Alyth/Bonnybrook industrial area sent towering plumes of dark smoke into the air.
Firefighters were called to Calgary Metal Recycling, in the 2800 block of Bonnybrook Road Southeast, shortly before 2:00 p.m. following reports of an explosion.
According to Carol Henke. public information officer with the Calgary Fire Department, a gas tank of a car exploded as the vehicle was sent through a compactor.
The fire was quickly extinguished by CFD members. Nearby buildings were not damaged by the explosion and fire and there have been no reported injuries.
