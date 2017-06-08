Girl in life threatening condition after falling from window of home in Silverado
Published Thursday, June 8, 2017 6:23PM MDT
Members of the Calgary Police Service are investigating a late afternoon fall in the city’s southwest that sent a seven-year-old girl to hospital in life threatening condition.
According to police, emergency crews were called to a home on Silverado Bank Gardens S.W. at approximately 5:20 p.m. after a girl suffered a fall from a second storey window.
The girl was transported to hospital in life threatening condition with undisclosed injuries.
More details to follow
