Members of the Calgary Police Service are investigating a late afternoon fall in the city’s southwest that sent a seven-year-old girl to hospital in life threatening condition.

According to police, emergency crews were called to a home on Silverado Bank Gardens S.W. at approximately 5:20 p.m. after a girl suffered a fall from a second storey window.

The girl was transported to hospital in life threatening condition with undisclosed injuries.

More details to follow