Members of the Calgary Police Service are investigating a late afternoon fall in the city’s southwest that sent a seven-year-old girl to hospital in life threatening condition.

According to police, emergency crews were called to a home on Silverado Bank Gardens S.W. at approximately 5:20 p.m. after a girl suffered a fall from a second storey window.

EMS officials say the girl was unconscious when the paramedic crew arrived and she had suffered injuries to her head. The patient was transported to the Alberta Children's Hospital in serious, potentially life threatening condtion. On arrival at the hospital, the patient's condition stabilized.

