The Calgary Police Service closed sections of 6 Avenue Southwest and 1 Street Southwest to traffic and restricted pedestrian access to sidewalks in the area after a window shattered on the 51st floor a downtown high rise at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Emergency crews responded to the yet-to-be opened Brookfield Place building late Sunday morning after window washing apparatus damaged a window near the top of the building.

“The window washers were up their doing some washing when the basket slammed into the glass as a wind gust came up,” said Calgary Fire Department District Chief Frank Ostrow. “They were able to do a self-rescue.”

Ostrow says representatives from Ellis-Don, the construction company in charge of the building, responded to the building and plans are underway to seal the window.

Roads in the area will reopen once the scene is deemed safe but, as of 2:00 p.m., wind gusts continue to send pieces of glass to the ground.