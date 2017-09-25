Two people have been arrested in connection with a mugging that was stopped by a group of bystanders on Sunday night in southwest Calgary.

Police say that two people tried to steal a woman’s purse outside the Co-op grocery store in Oakridge.

Investigators that that despite both of the suspect being armed with blunt weapons, several people jumped in to stop the two robbers.

By the time police got there, the thieves were being held by the Good Samaritans.

“We wouldn’t suggest they do that; we prefer they be good witnesses, however they felt the need to jump in and assist the victim,” said Acting Staff Sergeant Kelly Todd.

The victim of the robbery and one of the bystanders were taken to hospital for treatment.