The provincial government is encouraging Albertans in the Red Deer area who sent mail to government agencies in mid-June to confirm the documents made it to the rightful recipient.

On the morning of June 23, a private courier van, transporting both inbound and outbound government mail. was stolen in Red Deer. The employee had exited the van to make a delivery near the intersection of 55 Street and 50 Avenue when they witnessed a male enter the vehicle and drive off. The courier reported the vehicle theft to RCMP.

The van was recovered near Camrose on July 7 by members of the Camrose Police Service but its contents, which likely included personal information, have not been located.

Members of the Red Deer RCMP continue to investigate the theft.

Government departments are contacting Albertans who were to receive mail from the government and may have had their information fall into the wrong hands. Anyone who sent mail to the provincial government via Canada Post in the days prior to June 23, 2017 is asked to contact the destined department to ensure the mail was received.

To locate contact information for departments of the provincial government:

Call 310-0000 (available Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:15 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.)

Visit Alberta Government Staff Directory

According to government officials, all courier companies under contract to deliver government mail have been instructed to review security procedures.

Anyone with information regarding the stolen mail is asked to contact the Red Deer RCMP complaint line, 403-343-5575, or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.