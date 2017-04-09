The Gown Town sale helps high school students find affordable grad dresses.

It’s the 10th year for the organization, which takes donated dresses and sells them for just $10 apiece.

It’s a huge help for students who might not otherwise be able to afford a dress for the occasion.

“Not every student can afford expensive dresses or expensive anything,” said Avery Christensen.

“I figured that was a great deal because they are over $150 easily for a good dress,” said Orianna McLaren. “I still want to get my nails done, get some nice shoes, maybe even get a tiara or something.”

“I’m hoping to get one I can wear multiple times because I want to have it for a long time,” said Ariel Garner.

Nearly 400 dresses were donated to the event, which also sees many of the same volunteers helping out.

“This is my ninth year doing the event and our 10th year doing it and I have loved it every year, it’s amazing to see somebody walk in not sure what they want and walk out smiling, so it’s a lot of fun,” said Kim Wiltse, Gown Town

All the money raised is donated to the Women in Need Society.