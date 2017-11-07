A group that advocates for bars and restaurants across Canada says Alberta’s liquor policies still rate at the top of the class but have slipped slightly over the past two years.

Restaurants Canada assigns letter grades to every province’s liquor policies and says Alberta’s rating has dropped from a B+ to a B.

The group says the province eliminated the liquor servers' wage, which allows employers to pay those who get tips a little less, and that’s one of the reasons for the lower grade in its latest report.

The province also increased the markup on the price of booze and passed the cost on to customers, which is another reason why the rating slipped.

“To really get us back to that A, which is where Alberta should be, is an A grade, they should reinstitute the liquor server wage and certainly not pile on any additional liquor costs,” said Mark Von Schellwitz, from Restaurants Canada.

Restaurants Canada says Alberta still has the highest grade in the country, due in large part to the variety of product that can be purchased and because the province has fewer restrictions on what can be imported.

Bars and restaurants in the province also benefit from a flat tax on booze and that can keep the price of premium products lower.

The province with the worst liquor policy for bars and restaurants was Newfoundland. The Atlantic province received a D- because of high prices and a smaller selection of products.