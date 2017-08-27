Residents and fire crews battled an afternoon grass fire east of the Springbank Airport that consumed a large patch of land, a garage and sent a tower of flames and dark smoke into the air.

Rocky View County firefighters, as well as crews from Calgary and Cochrane, responded to a rural area along Range Road 32, near Township Road 251A, just before 3:00 p.m. Firefighters encountered a large grassfire burning on both sides of the road.

As crews doused the flames, residents attempted to curb the fire’s progress with rakes and blankets.

The fire spread to a garage on a rural property and destroyed an estimated 12 vehicles as well as several trailers.

Firefighters have not determined the cause of the fire.