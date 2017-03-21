Some residents along Centre Street North will have to make way for the new Green Line transit route.

Lori Wichink has lived on Centre Street for 17 years, and her mother has lived there for 22 years, but that will all change once the city gets construction started for the new line.

“We've been realizing that we may have to sell to the city and make other arrangements,” she said. “I have to find an apartment and she would have to go to assisted living.”

Dozens of homes from McKnight Boulevard to 64th Avenue will be impacted to varying degrees, from losing a portion of property to complete demolition.

“Last year there was a round of letters in advance of the public open houses last week and today and in advance of that we sent follow up letters,” said Aleem Nanji, Green Line North Project Manager. “It's still too early to know what type of impact could be but as we move forward in the design we'll have a better idea what that impact could be.”

The city said it will negotiate fair prices for homeowners once the details of the plan and it’s impacts are finalized, but there will be no leeway given for people to stay if they need to move out of the way.

You can find more information on the Green Line project here.