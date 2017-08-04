The man who allegedly pulled the trigger in the death of Calgary Stampeders’ practice roster player Mylan Hicks will have his trial start on December 3, 2018.

An earlier week was available for the judge and jury trial of Nelson Lugela but lawyers requested a later date to ensure there would be no scheduling conflicts with the 2018 Grey Cup Championship game. Members of the Calgary Stampeders, and former Stampeders players, are expected to provide testimony during the trial.

Justice David Gates granted the request but indicated it was a first for him.

Mylan Hicks, a 23-year-old defensive back who was on the Calgary Stampeders practice roster, was fatally shot outside the Marquee Beer Market in the early morning hours of September 25, 2016. Hicks had been at the bar with several teammates.

Nelson Lugela was arrested at the scene and the 19-year-old was charged with second degree murder.