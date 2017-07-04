Parks officials shut down a popular mountain trail on Monday after a notorious grizzly bear had another close call with people in the Canmore area.

This spring, bear 148 followed hikers and their dogs on Mount Norquay and she later strolled across the field during a rugby practice in Banff.

On Monday, the grizzly charged a parent who was pushing a stroller while walking with their dog on a leash.

Fish and wildlife officers say the bear is particularly aggressive towards dogs and a number of live traps were set up in the area to capture the bear.

Parks Canada crews captured the bear on Monday night and will relocate her within the park.

Officials say if she acts out again on provincially managed lands, she will be euthanized to protect the public.

Parks officials are also warning visitors to travel in groups of five or more and to carry bear spray and air horns if they are walking or biking in the area.