Grizzly bear spotted near Castle Junction
Parks Canada released this photo of a grizzly bear spotted near Castle Junction recently. It's the first time a bear has been seen in Banff National Park in 2017. (Supplied)
Published Thursday, March 23, 2017 7:16AM MDT
Parks Canada officials have captured one of the first signs of spring with a photo of a grizzly bear spotted near Castle Junction.
It’s the first confirmed grizzly bear sighting of the year and a reminder for park visitors that bears are out of hibernation and are once again in the area.
Officials say people should always remember to keep their dogs on a leash when they are in the mountains and be aware of their surroundings.