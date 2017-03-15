Thoroughbred racing will return to southern Alberta in the fall but the race is already on to train grooms to take care of the over 500 horses that will soon be rounding the track near Balzac.

Century Downs Racetrack will open for thoroughbred racing on September 23 and it will take a lot of people and resources to take care of the horses, riders and trainers.

Grooms are among those at the top of the help wanted list and Olds College is working to train people to fill those vacancies.

The hands-on 15-week Race Horse Groom Training program will graduate 11 students in May and school officials say they are in big demand.

“We were kind of on a downward slide simply because we lost racing in Calgary and the industry was unsure, people that were looking at training jobs were unsure of where the industry was going, but we now have a ten year agreement with the government, so racing is on its way up,” said Theresa Sealy, Racetrack Programs Coordinator.

The students spend a couple of weeks in the classroom and then move to the barns to be around the horses.

They learn all about caring for the equine athletes before and after racing and take courses in everything from nutrition to bandaging techniques.

“The problem is, is working with horses, if you don't have that experience then people don't want to put you or the animals at risk, so you need to get that experience somehow. The perfect thing about this course, is that it's entry level, they will take anybody and they will teach you everything you need to know,” said Briana Overacker.

“I find it exciting that I actually get to deal with these big strong racing horses, and just, I love it,” said Codi Blattler.

“I've been around racing around the world and everybody needs qualified grooms. Competent, qualified, experienced grooms are hard to come by and that's what we need in Alberta, especially now that we are going to start to grow,” said Julie Brewster.

Typically one groom is assigned to care for six horses and Sealy says all 11 students have already secured jobs.

“We have 11 students. I probably need 22, minimum, students in order to fill all the gaps that we have in industry for the employers that need that help to care for their horses,” said Sealy.

The students will also complete a three week practicum at Northlands Race Track in Edmonton before they graduate.

For more information on the Race Horse Groom Training program click HERE.