A Calgary man is facing numerous drug and weapon related charges after police conducted searches on two Calgary homes and several vehicles last week.

ALERT and Calgary police raided two homes and three vehicles in the communities of Mahogany and Somerset on May 17 and seized seven, loaded handguns and almost $500,000 in drugs and cash.

The following items were seized during the police operation:

Seven loaded handguns

Ammunition and extra magazines

Two tasers

Body armour

2.5 kilograms of cocaine

1 kilogram of methamphetamine

15 kilograms of a cocaine buffing agent

$50,000 cash proceeds of crime

Police arrested Behnam Fayaz as he was leaving the Mahogany area home and say that he had a loaded Glock, that was previously reported stolen, in his possession.

Investigators say the rest of the guns were found in two separate vehicles that they believe were being used for drug deals.

A crack cocaine production lab was allegedly operating out of the Somerset area residence and Alberta health inspectors have been called in to investigation as the home was found in extremely poor condition.

Fayaz, 31, is charged with 26 offences related to drugs and firearms.