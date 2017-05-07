Gunshot victim found in Tuxedo Park, rushed to hospital by ambulance
Published Sunday, May 7, 2017 5:17PM MDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 7, 2017 6:50PM MDT
Members of the Calgary Police Service are scouring an area along Centre Street North following an afternoon shooting.
According to CPS officials, calls were placed to 911 shortly before 5:00 p.m. indicating a man had been seen walking in the 2900 block of Centre Street N and it appeared that he had been shot.
EMS confirms an injured male suffering from a gunshot wound was transported from the scene to the Foothills Medical Centre. The shooting victim's condition has not been confirmed.
