Members of the Calgary Police Service are scouring an area along Centre Street North following an afternoon shooting.

According to CPS officials, calls were placed to 911 shortly before 5:00 p.m. indicating a man had been seen walking in the 2900 block of Centre Street N and it appeared that he had been shot.

EMS confirms an injured male suffering from a gunshot wound was transported from the scene to the Foothills Medical Centre. The shooting victim's condition has not been confirmed.