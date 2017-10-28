CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Gunshot victim transported to hospital after shots ring out along 17 Avenue Southeast
CPS members interview bystanders following Saturday morning's shooting along 17 Avenue Southeast
Published Saturday, October 28, 2017 12:32PM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, October 28, 2017 2:19PM MDT
An investigation is underway into a Saturday morning shooting in the southeast that left one woman suffering from gunshot wounds.
Shots rang out shortly after 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of 17 Avenue and 36 Street Southeast. Emergency crews located an injured person near a business and EMS crews transported the shooting victim to hospital.According to police, the woman is considered to be in serious but stable condition.
Police believe a man who had been a patron of Blue Diamond Bar stepped outside and fired a weapon into the business. No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service, 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers.