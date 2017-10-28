An investigation is underway into a Saturday morning shooting in the southeast that left one woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Shots rang out shortly after 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of 17 Avenue and 36 Street Southeast. Emergency crews located an injured person near a business and EMS crews transported the shooting victim to hospital.According to police, the woman is considered to be in serious but stable condition.

Police believe a man who had been a patron of Blue Diamond Bar stepped outside and fired a weapon into the business. No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service, 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers.