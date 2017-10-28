The Airdrie RCMP detachment is asking for help from the public in identifying the two suspects in a Friday night robbery that reportedly involved a handgun.

According to police, a customer was inside a liquor store on Main Street in Airdrie shortly before midnight when they noticed their bike was being removed from outside the shop.

The owner of the bike ran after the alleged thieves and caught one of them. While the owner of the bicycle was talking with the suspect, the second suspect returned and allegedly pointed a handgun at the bike’s rightful owner.

The suspects fled the area prior to the arrival of RCMP.

The first suspect is described as:

A Caucasian male

Having a slim build

Approximately 180 cm (5’10”) tall

RCMP describe the second suspect as:

A Caucasian male

Having a medium build

Approximately 163 cm (5’4”) tall

RCMP have released surveillance camera stills of the suspects in the robbery.

Anyone who recognizes the alleged thieves or has information pertaining to the armed robbery is asked to contact the Airdrie RCMP detachment at 403-945-7267 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.