The family of 13-year-old Ali Hassan is seeking more than $600,000 in restitution in connection with a March 2016 attack where the, then 12-year-old, boy was mauled by an off-duty police dog inside the family's home.

Earlier this week, a lawsuit was filed naming Will Glover and the City of Calgary as defendants for their alleged roles in the matter.

On March 30, 2016, Ali Hassan was playing outside of his family’s home in the community of Aspen Hills with his siblings. In an April 1, 2016 interview with CTV Calgary, Hassan said he heard a loud bang and turned to see a large dog running towards him.

“My first instinct is (to run) since I’m afraid of dogs, especially big ones like him,” said Hassan on April 1. “I was closest to the house so I just started running into my garage.”

“When I looked behind me while I’m running, I realize that he’s running for me. I just started sprinting for my life.

The dog, later identified as a Belgian Malinois named Marco, followed Hassan into the home. According to the lawsuit, the off-duty member of the CPS K9 unit ‘viciously and violently attacked Ali in the kitchen area’ of the residence.

Will Glover, the dog’s handler, entered the home and removed Marco before returning to administer first aid to the injured boy. Hassan was transported to hospital by ambulance for additional treatment.

Hassan's family says they were aware that a CPS member lived in the neighbourhood but they did not know that Glover was a police dog handler.

According to the lawsuit, Marco had escaped from Glover’s care on previous occasions and the handler, as well as the City of Calgary, had failed to properly train and control the dog.

The $600,000 in stated damages includes incurred costs for health services, future medical expenses, and impairment to the child’s education.

The Calgary Police Service declined to comment on the lawsuit as the matter is before the courts.

The allegations cited in the lawsuit have not been proven in court.