Urban bee keeping is becoming more popular and a couple of Calgary entrepreneurs have put together a number of programs to help people set up hives in their backyards.

Mark Cunningham has over 100,000 bees in his six backyard hives and he raises bees at three properties in and around the city. He has been in the bee business for about 15 years and breeds his own queen bees.

Cunningham partnered with Brian Fong, who was looking to get out of his struggling oil and gas career, and together they have built up a business called The Urban Bee Hive.

“With Brian we have brought the program into the city to help aspiring beekeepers in an urban environment,” said Cunningham.

The Urban Bee Hive offers several programs focused on integrating bees into urban settings including; Wax on, Wax Off, Adopt-a-Beehive and Curious Bee.

“Lots of people want to get on board, they don’t know how to,” said Cunningham. “With this program we can mentor people and make sure they’re successful.”

“You're a first year beekeeper without any comfort and you don't know what you're doing and you just sort of scramble around, but with the mentorship program and someone that you can rely on, absolutely, it's feeling that comfort for the first year,” said Fong.

Cunningham and Fong work alongside aspiring beekeepers to get them comfortable around the hives so they can raise their own bees.

“Nobody is comfortable with bees, I don’t think. I think everybody when you first see bees, there’s that many, you’re outnumbered, it’s a little bit nerve-racking but you have to build trust with them. You realize bees don’t sting you unless they’re provoked,” said Cunningham. “If you’re kind to them, they’ll be kind to you.”

The city is a great environment for bees because many of our flowering plants provide nectar and pollen throughout the summer.

“There’s more pollen and nectar in the city than you find in farmers’ fields,” said Cunningham. “In the city it helps with your plants, it helps with all your trees.”

Experts say if bees were to disappear, plants wouldn't be pollinated and our food sources would be negatively impacted.

