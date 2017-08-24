A man suffering from injuries to his face and head has been transported to a hospital in Calgary following an encounter with a bear near Sundre.

According to RCMP, a 32-year-old man from Calgary had been in the Panther River area at approximately 9:00 a.m. when a bear came out of a treed area and grabbed him by the legs. The man suffered injuries to his head and face in the attack but he successfully fought off the bear and managed to hike several kilometres to his vehicle. The injured man drove himself to the Mountainaire Lodge where a helicopter crew airlifted him to the Sundre Hospital.

"This individual was alone and he is very lucky to be alive," said Cpl. Ronald Bumbry, an RCMP media relations officer. "In regards to fighting off a bear attack in the first instance and being able to walk back with injuries in his vehicle and then drive himself to a lodge in the panther river area, it's pretty amazing."

A ground ambulance transported the man to a hospital in Calgary in serious but non-life threatening condiiton.

RCMP say, given the remote location of the attack, there is no danger to the public. It is not known if the man what had brought the man to the region as investigators have not determined if he had been hiking, hunting or fishing in the area.

Alberta Justice confirms an investigation into the incident is underway. “Fish and wildlife officers continue to investigate the incident, and more information may be available tomorrow as the investigation proceeds,” said Alberta Justice spokesperson Dan Laville.