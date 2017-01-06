The Alberta Health Services say there have been a series of flu outbreaks in the City of Calgary this season and it’s believed that it will get much worse before it gets better.

According to recent data, there have been more than 1,700 confirmed cases of influenza in the province, with the bulk of those in the Calgary area.

13 people have also died from complications arising from the illness, with five of those in Calgary.

Experts say Alberta’s senior population is being hit hard by the H3N2 strain, with a number of outbreaks reported at long-term care facilities throughout the province.

The H3N2 strain is particularly virulent, causing more severe illness in the very young and very old.

Officials say that the cases have yet to peak and there could be a surge in the coming weeks.

More than one million doses of the flu vaccine have been given out this year.

AHS says that the vaccine is still your best protection against influenza.

While it isn’t effective if the virus mutates, it still helps because it reduces the severity of symptoms.

You can find a flu clinic near you through the AHS website.