A preliminary inquiry of a former dayhome operator, charged in the death of a toddler in her care in 2015, will be delayed.

Elmarie Simons was charged with criminal negligence causing death in August 2016 in connection with the death of 18-month-old Ceira McGrath.

Ceira was left in Simons’ care along with her twin brother Colby at the dayhome in Silverado in November 2015.

EMS was called to the business after the little girl was found unresponsive after a nap.

The little girl was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Following the incident, Simons told CTV that the girl was fussy and refused to nap in a playpen, so she put her to sleep in a carseat instead, not knowing that that method has been declared dangerous by the Canadian Pediatric Society.

Ceira’s parents, Tanya Gladwell and Ryan McGrath, fought for charges in the case ever since their daughter’s death.

Police haven’t provided any information on a cause of death.

Court administrators say the preliminary inquiry needed to be postponed because of staff shortages.

The hearing will be taking place on Thursday.