A hearing will take place on Thursday to look into whether or not Alberta’s new beer tax violates current trade agreements.

On August 5, 2016 the Notley government imposed a $1.25 per litre markup on beer regardless of where it was brewed, but then turned around and offered a grant program for Alberta craft breweries.

Notley said that the program was meant to help small brewers in the province that had been harmed by the trade rules of other provinces.

Artisan, a B.C.-based company that imports its product to Alberta says the policy has led to a massive drop in sales.

It has now lodged a formal complaint to the trade board over the issue.

The Wall government in Saskatchewan said last year that Alberta’s beer tax is harming sales of breweries in his province.

Notley called Wall’s protests another ‘political drive-by’ from the leader.

“I will not be lectured about any efforts that our government might take in the future in order to support our small brewers, our economic diversification, our workers and our industries."

The hearing, backed by the Saskatchewan government and the Canadian Constitution Foundation, will be heard in Edmonton later on Thursday.

(With files from the Canadian Press)