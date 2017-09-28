Prior to the one year anniversary of the death of 21-year-old Lorr Kharfan, her family was devastated to discover the plaque placed next to the tree planted in her honour had been dug up.

Lamess Kharfan, Lorr’s twin sister, says the bronze memorial plaque had been inlaid in a green space in Parkland overlooking Fish Creek Park. “It had her name on it, a poem that she really loved and they even engraved her own drawings into it. It had a lot of value to me and to my family and to her friends,” explained Lamess. “We know she loved Fish Creek Park and she loved the view and she loved to be outside and she loved to be on her bike. That’s why we chose this spot.”

The Kharfans had received the approval of the City of Calgary to plant an oak tree to honour Lorr's memory and city workers placed the plaque in the park along Park Estates Drive S.E., near the family’s home. After noticing the memorial had been unearthed, the family checked with the City of Calgary to ensure workers had not intentionally removed the tribute but there was no accounting for the missing tribute.

“We have come to the conclusion that it’s been stolen.”

Lamess Kharfan says her family believes the memorial plaque was removed sometime between September 17 and September 22. The Calgary Police Service has been notified of the plaque’s disappearance but no witnesse have come forward and there was scant evidence at the scene.

Noha Kharfan, Lorr’s sister, says the family continues to grieve the loss of the 21-year-old to a car crash but remain grateful for the comfort and support offered by their extended family and friends. She struggles to understand why anyone would remove the tribute to her sister.

“If it is the worst case, that somebody did steal it for their own taking, then I hope they’ll see this and just put it back,” said Noha. “We just really want it back.”

“We will replace it if it never gets back to us because this tree is for her and we want people to know it’s for her,” added Lamess.

On Thursday afternoon, officials with City of Calgary Parks told CTV Calgary that the department sympathizes with the plight of the Kharfan family and will cover the cost of replacing and installing a new plaque. The Kharfans were delighted to hear of the City's offer.

With files from CTV's Stephanie Wiebe