Things are starting to heat up again in Southern Alberta and Environment Canada has posted a heat warning to make people aware of the very high temperature conditions in Calgary and surrounding communities.

The agency issues a heat advisory whenever daily temperatures exceed 29 C and overnight temperatures remain above 14 C.

Those conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses such at heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Officials with Environment Canada say in order to protect yourself from the heat, you should take the following under consideration:

Reschedule outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day

Take frequent breaks from the heat if you need to be outside

Drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated

Do not leave any person or animal inside a closed vehicle for any amount of time

Children, seniors and those with pre-existing conditions are particularly at risk in these conditions, Environment Canada says.

The hot conditions are expected to remain in place until Sunday.