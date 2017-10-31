CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Heavy rescue team called to investigate damage to northeast Calgary business
Fire crews investigate the damage after a car slammed into a business on Tuesday morning.
Published Tuesday, October 31, 2017 7:51AM MDT
Fire crews were called to deal with a serious crash on Tuesday morning that left a building pillar knocked completely out of place at a northeast Calgary business.
Officials say the call came in at about 6:30 a.m. from a business on 36 Street N.E.
It's alleged that a driver drove straight into one of the pillars just outside the front entrance of the Tim Horton's shop, shearing the structure from the pavement.
No one was injured in the incident and it's not clear what effect, if any, the damage has had to the building.