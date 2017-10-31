Fire crews were called to deal with a serious crash on Tuesday morning that left a building pillar knocked completely out of place at a northeast Calgary business.

Officials say the call came in at about 6:30 a.m. from a business on 36 Street N.E.

It's alleged that a driver drove straight into one of the pillars just outside the front entrance of the Tim Horton's shop, shearing the structure from the pavement.

No one was injured in the incident and it's not clear what effect, if any, the damage has had to the building.