Heavy snowfall creates hazardous driving conditions on city streets and area highways
Published Friday, December 23, 2016 12:56PM MST
Last Updated Friday, December 23, 2016 6:37PM MST
The rapid change in the weather has made highways and byways slick and slippery and emergency crews were called out to deal with a number of crashes on Friday.
A multi-vehicle crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Scott Lake Hill tied up holiday traffic and EMS assessed a number of patients at the scene.
"Motorists should avoid any non-essential travel on Highway 1 until conditions improve," said Corporal Curtis Peters with the RCMP.
Cochrane RCMP say between 30 and 40 vehicles were involved in the crash and it took crews a few hours to clear the debris from the highway.
A number of vehicles are still in the ditch and police say the road is icy and motorists should avoid travel if possible.
Another multi-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of Highway 1A at Bearspaw Road had police diverting traffic around the scene for a few hours.
Calgary EMS also responded to a crash east of the city on Highway 1, near Range Road 284, and say a number of vehicles were involved.
There have also been a number of incidents on the QEII Highway and Highway 2 South and motorists are advised to use caution. RCMP say the road is in poor driving conditions and visibility is reduced.
EMS crews were called to a crash on Highway 3, just east of Highway 2, at about 1:15 p.m. for a three vehicle crash that involved a school bus with 21 children on board. Officials say no one was injured in the collision.
A head-on crash at Highway 22 and Highway 520 is also being investigated and there is no word on injuries.
Calgary police responded to a number of collisions in the city and snowplows are out clearing priority routes.
Police say there were 55 non-injury and four injury crashes between 1:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Friday
For the latest on city snow clearing effort click HERE.
For the latest on Alberta Road Conditions, click HERE.
For B.C. road conditions, visit the Drive BC website HERE.
