Hepatitis A virus found in pineapple chunks distributed to select Save-On Foods locations
Published Saturday, September 2, 2017 2:00PM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 2, 2017 6:22PM MDT
Alberta Health Services is warning customers of Save-On Foods of possible exposure to contaminated pineapple after the hepatitis A virus was detected in a sample.
According to AHS, the Western Family brand ready-to-go cups of pineapple chunks were produced on August 12 at an undisclosed location and were available for sale at a total of 58 grocery stores in Alberta and British Columbia. All of the Alberta retailers that carried the pineapple chunks were Save-On Foods stores.
The best before date on the cups was August 19 but illness related to Hepatitis A normally occurs 15 to 50 days after exposure.
The Alberta locations include:
- Save-On Foods in Walden in southeast Calgary
- Save-On Foods on Highlands Boulevard West in Lethbridge
- Save-On Foods locations in-and-around Edmonton (14 stores)
- Save-On Foods in Grande Prairie
- Save-On Foods in Fort McMurray (three stores)
According to AHS, there have been no illness reported related to the contaminate pineapple chunks.
Symptoms of Hepatitis A, an infection of the liver, include:
- Fatigue
- Loss of appetite
- Nausea and vomiting
- Abdominal pain
- Fever
Anyone who consumed the pineapple is encouraged to seek medical attention and to be vaccinated for Hepatitis A within the first 14 days of exposure.