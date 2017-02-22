The 19th annual Teddy Awards brings attention to the most wasteful examples of government spending, and it looks like Alberta has cleaned up its act.

Last year, the City of Calgary was named one of the worst spenders in the country, but this year, there was no one from Alberta on the list of finalists.

This year’s big winners are:

Federal: Canada Revenue Agency for employee's $538,000 moving expenses

Provincial: Ontario's Electric Vehicle Incentive Program, which subsidizes luxury cars

Municipal: City of Victoria for its bungled Blue Bridge project

Lifetime Achievement: The Government of Ontario for its mishandling of energy policy

“Governments seem infinitely creative when it comes to dreaming up new ways to waste money," said Aaron Wudrick, Canadian Taxpayers Federation. "We take our job as waste watchdogs seriously, but that doesn't mean we can't have some fun highlighting some of the most outrageous examples.”

While Alberta dodged an award this year, we didn’t completely escape notice, with the CTF criticizing a number of spending decisions. There was one nominee from Alberta Health.

“Marilyn Smith, the chair of the Calgary and South Mental Health Review Panel, whose love of town cars cost taxpayers $39,000 over the course of an 18 month period. Smith would hire cars that would last little more than an hour and taxpayers would be on the hook for drivers hanging around for several hours at a time,” said Wudrick. “Alberta Health stated they had directed staff to use less expensive modes of transportation where possible, but that hasn’t slowed Smith down. She’s continued to incur thousands of town car bills throughout 2016.”

The Teddy is a pig-shaped award named after Ted Weatherill, a former federal appointee who was fired in 1999 for submitting many dubious expense claims, including a $700 lunch for two.

The awards are tongue-in-cheek, but they are also timely, as the Alberta government will be providing its third quarter fiscal update on Thursday.