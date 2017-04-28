An RCMP investigation into the suspected secret recording of women in Airdrie has resulted in the issuing of an arrest warrant for a 45-year-old man who is believed to live in San Diego, California.

According to Airdrie RCMP, the detachment was notified in October 2016 after someone located nude photographs and videos believed to have been recorded in the City of Airdrie. The subjects in the images, which were recorded in 2014 at an undisclosed location within Airdrie, did not appear to be aware that they were being filmed.

Following an investigation into the complaint involving members of the RCMP technological crimes unit, an arrest warrant was issued for 45-year-old Troy Scott Young.

Young faces five counts of voyeurism in connection with the recordings.