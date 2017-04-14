A spa in High River has been collecting a hoard of graduation dresses and suits with the intent of distributing them to those unable to pay for them.

Coco Lux Spa on 3 Avenue in High River has row upon row of sparkly dresses, many brand new with tags still attached.

There are also a number of tuxedos, suits and shoes for both men and women.

Suzanne Meuller, the business owner, has been collecting them from her clients with the intent to donate them to students struggling to pay for their clothing.

Meuller, a mother of seven, says she knows how hard it is for many families to afford graduation ceremonies.

“We want to make them feel special,” she says. “The prom numbers have been down. It is a cost, so it’s not just putting on a fancy dress; it’s the cost of the tickets, the clothes, the hair, the makeup and everything else. We are just trying to help them out.”

She says that any student who comes to pick up a dress will receive a gift card to help with the cost of getting makeup, nails and lashes done for their grad party.

To get in contact with Meuller to make a donation or to take a look at her collection, you can call 587-363-2626 or go directly to her shop:

Coco Lux Beauty Bar Spa & Tanning

104-3rd Ave S.E.

High River, Alberta