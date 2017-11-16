CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
High River RCMP release surveillance camera still of theft suspect
Surveillance camera still of a man who allegedly fled from High River RCMP in a pickup truck with a stolen licence plate early Thursday morning (RCMP)
Published Thursday, November 16, 2017 2:49PM MST
The High River RCMP are asking for help from the public as they attempt to identify a man and woman who fled from police early Thursday morning in a vehicle with a stolen licence plate.
According to RCMP, an officer approached the Esso station on Centre Street Northwest in High River at approximately 12:30 a.m. The driver of a white Ford F150 pickup truck spotted the RCMP unit and allegedly fled the area at a high rate of speed with a female passenger beside him.
Investigators have determined the licence plate on the truck was stolen but have not confirmed if the truck itself has been reported as stolen.
RCMP have secured a recording from a surveillance camera inside the convenience store and isolated images of a suspect in connection with the incident.
Anyone who recognizes the person in the image is asked to contact the High River RCMP detachment at 403-652-2357 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.