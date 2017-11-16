The High River RCMP are asking for help from the public as they attempt to identify a man and woman who fled from police early Thursday morning in a vehicle with a stolen licence plate.

According to RCMP, an officer approached the Esso station on Centre Street Northwest in High River at approximately 12:30 a.m. The driver of a white Ford F150 pickup truck spotted the RCMP unit and allegedly fled the area at a high rate of speed with a female passenger beside him.

Investigators have determined the licence plate on the truck was stolen but have not confirmed if the truck itself has been reported as stolen.

RCMP have secured a recording from a surveillance camera inside the convenience store and isolated images of a suspect in connection with the incident.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the image is asked to contact the High River RCMP detachment at 403-652-2357 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.