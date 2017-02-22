Members of the High River RCMP unit are attempting to locate two suspects following a Wednesday morning encounter with police, a vehicle fire and the thefts of two vehicles.

On Wednesday morning, officers responded to the Sheppard Park neighbourhood following reports indicating a number of parked vehicles had had their windows smashed. While the investigation was underway, a suspected stolen truck was spotted in southeast High River near the Bank of Montreal.

RCMP members parked behind the truck, approached the suspect vehicle and confronted the two men inside. According to police, a struggle ensued and the truck reversed into an RCMP unit. The suspects attempted to drive away, dragging an officer for a short distance before the RCMP member managed to free himself for the doorway.

The officer suffered minor injuries in the ordeal and the suspect vehicle was seen leaving High River on Highway 23.

Shortly before noon, a vehicle fire was reported on a rural property near Blackie. RCMP responded and encountered the suspect vehicle from earlier in the day engulfed in flames. Police say the truck had been stolen from Nanton on Tuesday and the affixed licence plate had been stolen from Lethbridge.

The suspects broke into the home on the property and removed several items and a 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe with Alberta licence plate BTM 7754 was stolen from the farmyard prior to the arrival of emergency crews.

RCMP have not released descriptions of the suspects in connection with the vandalism, break-and-enters, police getaway, vehicle fire and vehicle thefts.

Anyone with information regarding the identities or the location of the suspects in the crime spree is asked to contact the High River RCMP detachment, 403-652-2357, or Crime Stoppers.