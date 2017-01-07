A 31-year-old woman faces a charge of aggravated assault after her sister was injured in a Friday morning stabbing.

RCMP members were called to a High River residence after an EMS crew requested assistance with a potentially suicidal female. Officers arrived and located 31-year-old Laurie Baynham inside the home as well as an injured member of Baynham's family suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The stabbing victim, Baynham's sister, was transported by ambulance to hospital and officers arrested Baynham. The 31-year-old has been charged with aggravated assault in connection with the incident.

As of Saturday afternoon, the stabbing victim, an adult woman, continues to recover in hospital in non-life threatening condition.