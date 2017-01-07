High River woman charged after sister injured in stabbing attack
Published Saturday, January 7, 2017 2:27PM MST
A 31-year-old woman faces a charge of aggravated assault after her sister was injured in a Friday morning stabbing.
RCMP members were called to a High River residence after an EMS crew requested assistance with a potentially suicidal female. Officers arrived and located 31-year-old Laurie Baynham inside the home as well as an injured member of Baynham's family suffering from multiple stab wounds.
The stabbing victim, Baynham's sister, was transported by ambulance to hospital and officers arrested Baynham. The 31-year-old has been charged with aggravated assault in connection with the incident.
As of Saturday afternoon, the stabbing victim, an adult woman, continues to recover in hospital in non-life threatening condition.
MOST WATCHED
More Stories from Calgary
- Kellyanne Conway, Donald Trump adviser, nixes Calgary engagement
- Latest: 1 airport victim to be released from hospital
- Ont. man clocked at 218 km/h charged with stunt driving: police
- Winter storm to hit Atlantic Canada, up to 40 cm expected
- CPS officer charged after handcuffed suspect suffers head injuries during arrest