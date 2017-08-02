An early afternoon collision in the parking lot of a southeast Real Canadian Superstore location has left one person dead and sent two others to hospital.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to the 4700 block of 130 Avenue Southeast following a crash involving a pickup truck and a Scion coupe.

According to police, the truck had been travelling at a high rate of speed when it entered the parking lot and struck the driver’s side of the car.

“The (pickup truck) driver, for whatever reason, came northbound from 130 Avenue at a fairly high rate of speed at which point struck a vehicle that was coming out of the Canadian Superstore here on 128 Avenue and that’s where the major collision occurred,” said Sgt. Colin Foster of the CPS collision reconstruction unit.

The impact of the collision sent the car crashing into several parked vehicles.

EMS public education officer Nate Pike says the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the deceased has not been released.

A female, age not confirmed, who had been seated in the front passenger seat of the car was transported by ambulance to the Foothills Medical Centre in critical, life threatening condition. The pickup truck driver, a 39-year-old male, was taken to a local hospital in stable, non-life threatening condition.

Police continue to investigate the fatal collision but officers on scene say excessive speed, on the part of the pickup truck driver, was a factor in the crash.