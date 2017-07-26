A wide portion of Alberta, including Calgary and Edmonton, has been put under a heat warning by Environment Canada, and residents are being reminded to stay safe in the conditions.

The warning was issued on Wednesday morning after the agency identified a period of daily temperatures of 29C or higher and minimum overnight temperatures above 14C.

The warning encompasses all of Eastern Alberta, from Fort Chipewyan to Milk River, as well as much of Southern Alberta.

People those areas are reminded to take the following precautions:

Reschedule outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day

Take frequent breaks from the heat if you need to be outside

Drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated

Do not leave any person or animal inside a closed vehicle for any amount of time

Environment Canada says, children, seniors and those with pre-existing conditions are particularly at risk in these conditions.

People are also asked to be vigilant and watch for signs of heat stroke, such as high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting and unconsciousness.

The heat warning is expected to remain in place until Friday.

Fire bans are also in effect for many areas in Southern Alberta. For more information, you can go to the Alberta Fire Bans website.