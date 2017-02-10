For the second time this week, authorities have shut down Highway 3 between Coleman and the B.C. border because of poor weather and treacherous conditions.

Wind warnings have also been put in place in areas of southwestern Alberta and snowfall warnings have be called in many of the mountain parks.

According to Drive B.C., the risk of freezing rain has closed the route between the junction with Highway 93 and the Alberta border.

Avalanche control is also planned on the highway further inside B.C., near Christina Lake.

The weather system is the same one that closed the highway earlier this week, stranding travellers for more than a day.

That isn’t the only highway in Alberta experiencing issues due to bad weather on Friday either.

Late Thursday night, the RCMP issued a warning for drivers on Highway 22 between Chain Lakes and Crowsnest Pass saying the road was completely frozen over.

Police say the surface is very icy and many vehicles have already slipped into the ditch as a result.

Crews are at the scene trying to clear the ice.