Authorities say that Highway 3 near the Crowsnest Pass has been reopened after it was closed for a second time this week.

The closure was lifted at 10:00 a.m., but officials say that winter driving conditions still exist on the route so drivers should take heed and slow down.

Local roads are still extremely icy and crews are out sanding and clearing the roads.

Wind warnings remain in place in areas of southwestern Alberta and snowfall warnings have been called in many of the mountain parks.

On Thursday night, Drive B.C., reported that the risk of freezing rain closed the route between the junction with Highway 93 and the Alberta border.

Avalanche control was also conducted on the highway further inside B.C., near Christina Lake.

The weather system is the same one that closed the highway earlier this week, stranding travellers for more than a day.

That isn’t the only highway in Alberta experiencing issues due to bad weather on Friday either.

Late Thursday night, the RCMP issued a warning for drivers on Highway 22 between Chain Lakes and Crowsnest Pass saying the road was completely frozen over.

Police say the surface is very icy and many vehicles slipped into the ditch as a result.

There is no information on any injuries.