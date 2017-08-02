

CTV Calgary Staff





Smoke from the Verdant Creek wildfire caused visibility issues for drivers travelling through Kootenay National Park on Wednesday prompting officials to temporarily close Highway 93 from Radium Hot Springs to Castle Junction.

The highway reopened Wednesday evening.

Smoke from the fire and fire suppression activities was settling in the valley bottom and was affecting driving conditions in the area.

"We had significant fire growth to the south, both within Assinaboine Provincial Park as well as into the Vermillion valley along the 93 south corridor," said Jasne Park with Parks Canada. "There is going to be quite a bit of smoke visible from both the Bow and Columbia valleys especially later in the afternoon with smoke and visibility being quite poor in the morning and in the evening as colder air settles in the valley bottoms."

Parks officials say visibility is also being affected on the Trans-Canada Highway through Banff National Park and that highways will remain open if safe driving conditions can be maintained.

The elevated fire danger has also prompted a fire ban in Banff, Yoho and Kootenay national parks to help prevent human-triggered fires.

For the latest updates on driving conditions on Highway 93, visit the Drive BC website HERE.

For the latest update on the Verdant Creek Wildfire, visit the Parks Canada site HERE.