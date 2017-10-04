An 80-year-old woman and an 81-year-old man from Purdue, Saskatchewan are dead following a Wednesday morning crash at the intersection of Highway 570 and Highway 41 southeast of the Town of Oyen.

According to RCMP, officers were called to the intersection shortly after 9:30 a.m. following reports of a crash. A preliminary investigation into the collision determined a Chevrolet Cavalier, operated by an 80-year-old woman, was travelling on Highway 570 when the car stopped at the intersection with Highway 41. The driver proceeded through the intersection and into the path of an oncoming northbound Ford F-350 truck.

The two occupants of the Cavalier, the 80-year-old driver and an 81-year-old-man, were pronounced dead following the crash.

The driver of the F-350, a 40-year-old man, suffered minor injuries in the collision.

The identities of the deceased have not been released but RCMP confirm the seniors were from Purdue, Saskatchewan.

RCMP continue to investigate the fatal crash.