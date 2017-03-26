One person is dead following a Sunday morning crash on Highway 9 involving an SUV and a semi.

RCMP officials say the crash occurred shortly before 9:00 a.m. on the highway near the intersection with Range Road 51, approximately nine kilometres west of Highway 41. Investigators suspect the westbound SUV collided head-on with the eastbound commercial truck.

The driver of the SUV, an adult woman, was pronounced dead at the crash scene. There were no passengers in the vehicle.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

The semi-driver was not injured in the crash.

According to RCMP, the area was experiencing heavy fog, resulting in poor visibility along the highway.

A section of Highway 9 has been closed to eastbound and westbound traffic and motorists are being detoured to Highway 41, Highway 884 or Highway 886. RCMP suspect the closure will remain in place until early Sunday evening.

RCMP members continue to investigate the collision.