A 52-year-old Calgary man has died in hospital following a Saturday afternoon crash on Highway 23.

RCMP say a southbound pickup truck drifted into oncoming traffic at approximately 3:00 p.m. and was struck by a northbound semi. A third vehicle rolled into the ditch after the driver attempted to avoid a collision with the semi and pickup truck.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 52-year-old man from Calgary, was transported by ambulance to hospital where he succumbed to his injures. The identity of the deceased has not been released.

The drivers of the semi and the third vehicle suffered undisclosed injuries and were taken to hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.