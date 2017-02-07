Highway 3 in the Crowsnest Pass reopened to travellers late Monday night after an abundance of snow in the area forced the closure of the road to traffic on the weekend.

People were stranded on both sides of the Alberta/B.C border after officials closed the road on Sunday because of poor road conditions and limited visibility.

For some it was an extended ski day but for others it was a day spent at the side of the road or in a local hotel waiting for the all clear from officials.

“Sunday, it turned bad and they said the roads were closed, “said Mike Ogloff, from Elkford, B.C. “This is where we stayed.”

A few people also spent the night at a warming centre that was set up in Blairmore.

“It’s like Snowmageddon 2017. Nobody expected this kind of snow, it’s crazy how much there is and it just keeps coming down,” said Medicine Hat resident Brandon Conley Jarvis.

Almost a metre of snow has fallen in the Crowsnest area and residents say there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight.

“I shoveled last night and then when I woke up this morning, I opened the door and there’s another two feet, accumulated,” said Geoff Dexter, Crowsnest resident.

Highway 3, between Frank and Fernie, was reopened in both directions at about 11:00 p.m. Monday night.

The highway remains snow covered with slippery sections and reduced visibility and motorists are advised to use caution if travelling in the area.

For the latest highway conditions, check the Drive B.C. and AMA Road Reports websites or follow @511Alberta on twitter.