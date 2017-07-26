Fire officials say the wildfire in Verdant Creek is no longer a threat to Sunshine Village and have reopened hiking trails in the area to recreational users.

The resort was closed last week so crews could use it as a staging area to help prevent the wildfires from spreading across the Alberta/BC border.

Parks Canada requested the closure and shut down hiking trails in Sunshine Meadows on July16th.

On the weekend, crews were able to keep the fire from spreading into the North Simpson area and officials say it is no longer a threat to the resort.

Officials say crews are still actively fighting the Verdant Creek fire and that hikers may still see smoke in the Sunshine area.

For more information on trails in at Sunshine Mountain Resort, click HERE.