Hollywood production leaves Alberta over Parks Canada spat
A film company, denied the permit to film in Banff National Park, will be moving their locations to Fernie and Cranbrook instead.
Published Thursday, March 16, 2017 7:56AM MDT
A Hollywood movie that was set to begin filming in Alberta next week will be rolling tape in B.C. instead after producers could not get a permit from Parks Canada.
Last week, Parks Canada rejected a request for the company to film in Banff National Park in part because of how an Indigenous character, played by First Nations actor Tom Jackson, was portrayed.
The film, titled ‘Hard Powder’, also stars Liam Neeson and is based on a Norwegian film where Jackson’s character is a gang leader.
Film executives, disappointed by the rejection, have now chosen alternate locations to film in Fernie and Cranbrook.
Alberta’s film industry says the Parks Canada decision could have an impact on future productions in the province.
