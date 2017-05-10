A major tourism conference is underway at the BMO Centre in Stampede Park and the hundreds of delegates from overseas are getting a firsthand glimpse of what Calgary and Canada have to offer.

Rendez-vous Canada (RVC), a networking event that connects international buyers with representatives of the Canadian tourism industry, has brought approximately 1,800 registered delegates, representing 29 countries, to Calgary. According to organizers, more than 30,000 one-on-one meetings between tourism buyers and sellers will occur during the four-day event, which kicked off on Tuesday.

An increasing number of Americans are considering making the trip north of the 49th parallel, enticed by a favourable exchange rate. “Canada is a really big destination for us right now,” explained Andrew Channell of Yankee Leisure Group /Amtrak Vacations. “We are here (at RVC) to meet some of our existing partners in the hotel and attraction and transportation side, build those relationships, and find better ways to put out products, as well as making new opportunities with potential partners in the industry.”

During their time away from Stampede Park, the delegates are being toured around the city’s attractions including the National Music Centre at Studio Bell.

Alberta’s Minister of Tourism, Ricardo Miranda, says events like this week’s conference help lay the groundwork for future growth in the tourism industry. “It’s an $8 billion industry,” said Miranda. “What we’re working towards is having a $10 billion industry by 2020 and even beyond the $10 billion (mark).”

The Aurora Borealis, the Northern Lights, continues to draw interest from several foreign markets and Tourism Fort McMurray has entertained representatives from China, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan and Brazil during this year’s conference. Tourism Fort McMurray’s CEO Frank Creasey says the natural beauty of the region is an easy sell but the challenge is reassuring the world that the city is ready to entertain visitors post-wildfires.

“People are curious. They’re asking really awesome questions,” said Creasey. “Was our infrastructure impacted? Most certainly. Will it come back? Most definitely!”

Creasey adds there has been astounding progress in the Boreal Forest, the backdrop for the majority of the tourism product in the Fort McMurray region, including the return of green grass.

“The Boreal Forest is really quick to recover as are we.”

Canada 150 celebrations are expected to increase exposure to travel opportunities across the nation.

“We did think that we would get a lot of exposure for Canada and it's going to help pull the Canada story out,” said Royce Chin, CEO of Travel Alberta. “Having (RVC) here centered in Calgary and Alberta will further let the world know what Canada's all about and what Alberta is all about.”

Even before buyers can begin to tout Calgary, Alberta and Canada to their customers, the conference itself has provided an economic boost. According to Travel Alberta, nearly 2,000 hotel rooms in Calgary are currently occupied by RVC participants and the visitors are pumping an estimated $4 million into the local economy.

Between 2016 and 2017, Alberta experienced an increase in visitors from China, Germany and the United Kingdom. That trend is expected to continue post-RVC as the three areas were well represented at this year’s conference including 105 delegates from China.

With files from CTV Calgary’s Shaun Frenette