Neighbouring homes in a northwest community suffered significant damage during a Sunday morning fire.

At approximately 10:00 a.m., fire crews responded to the 9900 block of Scurfield Drive Northwest, in Scenic Acres, after fire broke out inside a home. The flames spread to a second house before firefighters were able to control the blaze.

All residents of the homes are accounted for and no injuries have been reported. Members of the Calgary Fire Department rescued a cat from one of the burning buildings.

The fire left the two homes significantly damaged while the exterior of a third home received damage as a result of exposure to heat and smoke.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Roads in the area were closed to traffic during the CFD response.