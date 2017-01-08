An attempted arrest on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation on Saturday afternoon ended with one injured person being transported to hospital in serious condition where he succumbed to his injuries.

Canada-wide warrants were issued in connection with the death of 27-year-old Lorenzo Anthony 'Billy' Bearspaw whose body was found on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation by members of the RCMP and police dogs on the afternoon of Friday, January 6, 2017. Bearspaw, a Stoney Nakoda resident, had been reported missing by his sister on January 3.

Bearspaw had been seen in the early morning hours of New Year's Day getting into a vehicle with several males following a party. The vehicle was later discovered abandoned in a ditch.

Arrest warrants on first-degree murder charges were issued for three men:

John Stephens, 29

Ralph Stephens, 27

Deangelo Powderface, 22

Police confirm John and Ralph Stephens are brothers.

RCMP members responded to a home near the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 40, south of Morley, on Saturday afternoon in an attempt to arrest the three suspects. John Stephens was arrested without incident.

According to RCMP, Ralph Stephens engaged police and shots were fired at the homicide suspect. Stoney Nakoda EMS transported shooting victim Ralph Stephens to hospital in Calgary in critical, life threatening condition.

"Ralph Stephens was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later, approximately one hour later," said RCMP Chief Superintendent Tony Hamori.

RCMP continue to search for Deangelo Powderface who is considered dangerous. Members of the public are asked not to approach Powderface if they encounter the wanted man. Anyone with information regarding Powderface's current whereabouts is asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP detachment, 403-932-2211, or Crime Stoppers.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has launched an investigation into the actions of the responding RCMP members.